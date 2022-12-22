MONTPELIER — Vermont State Parks is seeking public input as part of a modernization study that is currently underway.
This study will provide a comprehensive assessment of the state park system including park amenities, operations, maintenance, revenue, and program delivery. It will identify key challenges, and resources needed to maintain core services and enhance offerings to meet current and future demands.
Nate McKeen, Director of State Parks elaborates, “Throughout the years, with considerable public support and prudent management, Vermont State Parks have weathered societal changes and economic challenges of all sorts. Now, as we approach the 100th anniversary of Vermont state parks in 2024, and as park visitation continues to increase, this study will help us create a road map for the future of our state parks.”
FPR is seeking public input and feedback about the park system, its infrastructure, programming, prices, and innovations. Input is being collected via a link on the state parks’ webpage, vtstateparks.com, and will consist of three ways to provide feedback: a community forum for open dialogue, a category-based ideas page, and a short survey. Additional information about the study and timeline is also available. Input will be collected through Feb. 15, 2023.
“The parks enrich the quality of life for Vermonters and visitors and contribute significantly to community prosperity, tourism, and the outdoor recreation economy. Because of this vital role state parks play in Vermont, we really encourage everyone to share their thoughts and ideas with us as we help to build a better park system for all,” said McKeen.
Vermont State Parks staff is working collaboratively with park and recreation professionals from BerryDunn, a national consulting firm.
The study is scheduled to be completed by early spring, with a final report being issued in May 2023.