MONTPELIER — The Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network is putting together a day to promote racial equity and youth activism from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Statehouse in Montpelier.
The morning will feature workshops exploring anti-racism work concepts, music from a student band, and conversations with some Vermont legislators. Lunch will break, and local food trucks will be available to buy food. In the afternoon, there will be three speakers: Astrid Young of Stowe High School, Zoraya Hightower from the Peace and Justice Center, and the winner of the Democratic primary for U.S. Congress, Becca Balint.
Everyone planning on attending is asked to fill out the registration form at https://vsarn.org/ by scrolling down on the home page and clicking the register icon.