MONTPELIER — Vermont students representing the Vermont Youth Lobby and the Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network are holding a press conference at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Friday to discuss their call to action for the state, seen in the Youth Climate Congress Declaration and the work of the Network. The group will also highlight the actions it called for that have been left untouched by lawmakers, and declare its priorities for the 2022 legislative session.
"We will present the unique views of Vermont youth as we watch the world deteriorate and see national and international leaders fail to act," the students said in a press release. "We will highlight the need for Vermont to take action through the Climate Action Plan."
All Vermont students are invited to attend the press conference, which takes place at noon on Friday.