BRATTLEBORO – Green Mountain Power is lending out some of its workers to help with storm recovery efforts in New York City.
The Vermont utility sent a team of 29 employees including line workers and mechanics to the New York City area to assist Con Edison in restoring power after Tropical Storm Ida unleashed record flooding and storms on the Mid-Atlantic region Wednesday night, knocking out power to more than 20,000 customers in the New York City area. GMP and Con Edison are part of the North Atlantic Mutual Assistance Group, which enables utilities to help each other recover from storm damage.
“It’s neighbors helping neighbors, and we’re glad to go and help. When big storms have hit Vermont, utilities from around the region have helped us get the lights on for Vermonters, and helping each other after storms like Ida is the right thing to do,” \Mike Burke, vice president of Field Operations at GMP, said in a news release.
The GMP team members gathered in Brattleboro on Thursday, before heading to New York to meet up with Con Edison crew guides and get their assignments. Con Edison is estimating the restoration will be complete by Sunday evening.