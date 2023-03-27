BRATTLEBORO — The VFW Department of Vermont Commander Richard Campbell of Brattleboro and Department VFW Auxiliary President Gordon Brown of Irasburg traveled to Washington D.C. earlier this month with VFW Department Senior Vice Scott St. Onge, VFW District One Commander Cindy Brown, Department VFW Adjunct Michael Choquette and Department National Councilman Charles Magnant to attend the VFW Legislative Conference.
They met with the Vermont legislators, watched the VFW Commander-in-Chief Tim Borland testify on Capital Hill before the Veterans Affairs committee, and accompanied Vermont State Voice of Democracy Scholarship winner Amelia Partlow at the Parade of Winners.