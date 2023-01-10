DUMMERSTON — Locals are invited to spend an afternoon with environmental educator and author Lynn Levine, experiencing the wonders of winter. This is an optimal time to view nature, whether it be tracks, scat, or animal signs.
Along the way, Levine will share tips on identifying trees in the winter and answer identification questions based on sight and sound. Participants should dress appropriately for the outdoors and, if necessary, bring snowshoes. Each workshop participant will be provided with a copy of her book, "Mammal Tracks and Scat: Life-Size Pocket Guide."
Pre-registration, with a payment of $20, is required. This workshop is limited to a maximum of 15 people. People can register by emailing director@vermontwoodlands.org or calling Kate Foldeak at 802-747-7900.
Participants must be fully vaccinated. Masks are required for the indoor portion of the workshop.