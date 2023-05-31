BRATTLEBORO — Medicaid recipients in Vermont have begun receiving letters asking for updated eligibility information or informing them that they will be dropped from Medicaid. The Vermont Workers’ Center is hosting drop-in informational hours from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, in the Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room, 224 Main St.
All are welcome to stop in to find out whether they will be affected and what their rights are in this process or to review any communications you have received about Medicaid. People who are not on Medicaid and have questions about healthcare are also welcome, as there will be other healthcare resources available. For more information, email windham@workerscenter.org.