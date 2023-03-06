BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Workers’ Center is hosting drop-in informational sessions about the upcoming Medicaid redeterminations and other concerns about healthcare.
Meetings will take place between 2 and 4 p.m. on March 8 in the Meeting Room at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro and on March 10 in the Meeting Room at the Rockingham Free Public Library in Bellows Falls.
Locals are welcome to stop in to find out whether they will be affected, what their rights are in the process, and how to be sure that they aren’t cut off for bureaucratic reasons. Those who are not on Medicaid and have questions about healthcare access are also welcome, as there will be other healthcare resources available. For more information, email windham@workerscenter.org.