DUMMERSTON — The Vermont Youth Conservation Corps will be holding a volunteer day on July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Deer Run Nature Preserve in Dummerston.
This day is designed to introduce people between the ages of 14 and 17 to the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps and help them decide if they want to enroll in a Vermont Conservation Corps program.
Participants will work with two Vermont Youth Conservation Corps crew leaders to remove invasive buckthorn from the beginning of one of the trails at Deer Run. They will also learn more about the Youth Corps from the crew leaders, who will demonstrate what participating in a Vermont Youth Conservation Corps program looks like.
The Youth Conservation Corps believes that young people change the world. It is their mission to help them do this by teaching them personal responsibility through meaningful work that connects them to the land, community and one another. This model is built off a national Conservation Corps model that links the core methods of learning, service to community, and paying jobs for young people.
Each year in Vermont, VYCC pays over 250 young people between the ages 15 of 26 to do hands-on work in farming and conservation projects in small crews across of the state.
These experiences are said to help develop each Corps member’s leadership, teamwork, understanding and embrace of inclusion and equity, and larger professional skills.
Those who would like to participate in this volunteer day can email info@greenmountainconservancy.org or call 802-257-0012 and leave a message.