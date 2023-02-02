BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center will be exhibit award-winning student artwork from all over Vermont later this month.
A total of 107 young artists and writers from across the state have been recognized by the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for their exceptional artistic and literary talent. The students’ work will be exhibited at BMAC from Feb. 18 to March 4, culminating in an Awards Ceremony at noon on Saturday, March 4. The Awards Ceremony is free and open to the public. Visual artist, graffiti scholar, and educator Will Kasso Condry, winner of last year’s inaugural Vermont Prize, will deliver the keynote address.
The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards is a prestigious national recognition program for aspiring visual artists and writers. Each year, students in grades 7 through 12 are invited to submit art and to write in dozens of categories, including ceramics, digital art, painting, photography, poetry, science fiction, and personal essay/memoir. Submissions are judged on a statewide level, with the top award winners considered for national awards, including college scholarships, museum exhibitions, and publication opportunities.
Statewide awards consist of Gold Key, Silver Key, and Honorable Mention.
This year’s local “Gold Key” winners include: Joshua Beckwith, Grade 11, The Putney School, Sam Gottlieb, Grade 11, The Putney School, Isabelle Greenewalt, Grade 11, The Putney School, Yishan Hong, grade 12, The Putney School; Emily LaClair, grade 10, Brattleboro Union High School; Scarborough LeWine, grade 11, The Putney School; Matilda Love, grade 12, The Putney School; Iris Morehouse, grade 11; The Putney School; Clementine Nicholas, grade 11, The Putney School; Genevieve Redmond, grade 11, Brattleboro Union High School; Habame Scholz-Karabakakis, grade 12, Brattleboro Union High School; and Ilona Shaoul, grade 11, The Putney School.
A list of all Vermont award winners appears on the BMAC website at brattleboromuseum.org. National awards will be announced by the end of March.
Since its founding in 1923, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards have nurtured the talents and helped launch the careers of many creative visionaries. BMAC has administered the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for Vermont since 2011. According to BMAC Director of Exhibitions Sarah Freeman, participation in the program has grown steadily since its inception. This year’s award-winning work was selected from among a total of 468 submissions by 269 students from throughout the state.
A full list of submission entries can be found here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/brattmuseum/albums/72177720305499960.