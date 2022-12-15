MONTPELIER — For those who haven’t gotten an annual flu shot or updated COVID-19 booster yet, now is the time to take advantage of expanded hours at Health Department vaccination clinics — where one can walk in with no appointment necessary.
New hours include more evenings and weekends through the end of December, making it easier for those who work or go to school to get vaccinated quickly and easily. Starting as early as Dec. 19, many clinics will also offer the updated (bivalent) COVID-19 vaccine newly approved for eligible children six months to five years old. Visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine for more details.
“Check getting vaccinated off your to-do list, and you’ll have a better chance for a healthier start to the holidays and the new year,” said Immunization Program Manager Monica Ogelby.
Getting vaccinated is especially important for those at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 or the flu, including people ages 50 and older and those with certain medical conditions. Babies and young children under 5 are also at higher risk of getting very sick from the flu, which is currently on the rise in Vermont.
Starting in January, walk-in clinics will transition to more limited hours and close by Jan. 31. Vaccines will continue to be widely available, at no cost to the patient, by appointment at doctors’ offices, pharmacies, or other locations where a vaccine is offered.
Vermonters who do not have a health care provider or access to a pharmacy can reach out to their Local Health Office to be vaccinated. The Health Department will also continue to work with partners to vaccinate homebound Vermonters, English language learners, and immigrant or refugee community members.
“State-run clinics have been a critical part of our ability to support the health care system to meet high demand for vaccines during the pandemic, and we thank our EMS and other partners for all their efforts,” Ogelby said. “With many Vermonters already vaccinated and fewer people historically seeking vaccines mid-season, we will be able to return to our pre-pandemic system to meet vaccination needs.”
For people seeking the updated (bivalent) vaccine for the youngest children, the type of vaccine they received earlier will impact whether they can get a booster. Those interested should review eligibility carefully before going to a walk-in clinic.
Children six months to 5 years old are eligible for the updated vaccine if they:
Received both doses of the original Moderna vaccine at least two months ago.
Have only received two of the three original Pfizer doses.