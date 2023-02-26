BRATTLEBORO — Demonstrators from Brattleboro to Burlington will rally in their towns on Wednesday, March 1, calling for the introduction and vote on a Yemen War Powers Resolution. This National Day of Protest to end the U.S. military backing of the Saudi war on Yemen is organized by Vermont activists, Yemeni Americans and over 70 organizations. The United States began supporting the Saudi/UAE-led coalition’s war and blockade of Yemen in Mar. 2015. The war is starving a child to death every 75 seconds.
Demonstrators from Brattleboro will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Brattleboro Post Office at 204 Main St. Demonstrators will rally to demand that Congress pass a War Powers Resolution now and stop weapons sales to Saudi Arabia/UAE and that the blockade is lifted to fully open airports and seaports. Vermont is key: Sen. Bernie Sanders has been the face of this effort in Congress.
Invited speakers include Marielle Blais, Vice Chair VT Progressive Party; Jim Dandeneau, Exec. Dir. VT Democratic Party; Daniel Sicken, peace activist; Clare Morgana Gillis, journalist, professor; Isaac Evans-Frantz, Action Corps Director.
Vermont groups involved include Vermont Anti-war Coalition; Brattleboro’s Centre Congregational Church; Burlington’s branch of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom; Action Corps VT; Vermont Workers’ Center; Green Mountain Veterans For Peace, Will Miller Chapter; World Beyond War; Community Asylum Seekers Project; Brattleboro’s Everyone’s Books; Upper Valley Affinity Group, Windham World Affairs Council.