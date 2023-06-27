Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.