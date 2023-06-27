BRATTLEBORO — In this week's Vermontitude podcast, host Peter "Fish" Case chats with Kurt Daims of Brattleboro Common Sense, about a bill recently passed by the Vermont Legislature that allows 16- to 18-year-olds in Brattleboro to vote in local elections, and serve as members of Representative Town Meeting and the Select Board. The Youth Vote initiative came from Brattleboro Common Sense, an activist group focused on promoting democracy and other progressive issues.
Vermontitude is brought to you by Vermont News & Media, Great Eastern Radio and BCTV. The three media outlets are teaming up with Vermontitude to focus on the issues that are being discussed in Southern Vermont and the tri-state region.
The podcast will air Tuesdays each week.
Vermont News & Media is the parent company of the Brattleboro Reformer, the Bennington Banner, the Manchester Journal and Vermont Country Magazine. Great Eastern Radio is home of a number local radio stations such as The Peak, The River and WEEI Sports Radio.