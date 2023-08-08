In this week's Vermontitude video podcast, host Peter "Fish" Case chats with Libby Bennett, Groundworks Collaborative development director, and Andrew Courtney, director of Foodworks, about the annual Load the Latchis fundraiser. The need for supplemental food is still growing and the best way to supply that is by making cash contributions. You can do this now by going to www.loadthelatchis.com or show up on Thursday, August 17 to the Flat Street side of the Latchis Theatre and making a contribution that day.
Vermontitude is brought to you by Vermont News & Media, Great Eastern Radio and BCTV. The three media outlets are teaming up with Vermontitude to focus on the issues that are being discussed in Southern Vermont and the tri-state region.
