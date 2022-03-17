BRATTLEBORO — Vermont Independent Media, publisher of The Commons will host a panel discussion and Q&A with Vermont publishers, editors and local journalism students and interns about saving our broken system of journalism, on Wednesday, March 23, at 7 p.m. on Zoom.
Topics of discussion include: What are young people learning about journalism? Why are young people getting involved in journalism? What issues do they face from parents and principles who might be uncomfortable with controversial subjects being discussed? How does that impact freedom of the press issues? What do they need to know about opinion writing? Who’s in charge of what they can write? What are they learning about digital vs. print publication? What programs exist to help educate and train a new class of journalists?
Panelists include: Jeff Potter, executive editor, The Commons; Tim Calabro, editor and publisher, The Herald; Austin Mallan, Bellows Falls Union High School, reporter, the Howler; Grace Waryas, BFUHS, reporter, the Howler; Nancy Olson, retired English Department Head, Brattleboro Union High School.
Registration required: Email geoffburgess2@gmail.com for the Zoom link.