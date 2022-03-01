MONTPELIER — Vermont residents who are age 60 and up now have free access to GetSetUp’s live interactive classes — taught by older adults for older adults — to make digital learning, connection and exploration a reality.
GetSetUp’s customized platform offers an interface for older adults to learn, create and share their wisdom safely. The platform helps to address the social determinants of health by assuring older adults stay connected to the tools they need to thrive and age in place.
Older adults who learn how to use their tech devices to stay connected with family, attend virtual appointments and interact with others will age more successfully. GetSetUp’s live interactive learning experiences range from everyday technical skills to enrichment-focused courses on healthy cooking, virtual travel and more.
Through GetSetUp’s custom-built video learning interface the experience has been tailored to older adults of all tech levels. Learners can choose from a catalog of over 3,000 classes that shift weekly and are available around the clock for the next year. Classes promote digital literacy, socialization, health and wellness, and new learning experiences. Plus, classes are available in multiple languages including Spanish, Mandarin and Hindi.
To learn more about GetSetUp and enroll in your classes, visit getsetup.io/partner/vermont.