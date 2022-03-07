VERNON — On Saturday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., the Vernon Fire Department is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Dinner to raise money to purchase new radio equipment.
The dinner is by donation. The department will be serving corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, onions, Irish soda bread, coffee, water, juice and desserts.
Eat in at a social distanced table, take the dinner to go, or have it delivered in Vernon by calling Lt. Tasha Cross at 802-579-9558 between now and Friday. The Vernon Fire Department can be found at 2482 Fort Bridgman Rd.