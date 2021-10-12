VERNON — On Sunday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m., the Vernon Historians membership will hold its annual meeting at the Vernon Historical Museum located near the south intersection of Route 142 and Pond Road in Vernon. The event will take place either outside the Annex Building or inside with the large doors open, depending on the weather. If possible, please bring along a chair. Mask wearing will be expected.
After the meeting, at approximately 2:30 p.m., a special program will be presented by Cynthia Burns Martin from New England College, who will share the results of her exhaustive research to identify one of her Vernon ancestors. In a handwritten family tree found in a Vernon farmhouse, a note referring to the ancestor, born in 1781, simply says “forgotten name, probably Emeline.”
Tracing any person in public records from the late 18th and 19th centuries can be challenging. Many important records are not yet indexed, let alone digitized. Records may be misfiled, lost, and damaged, guarded by a gatekeeper, or geographically inaccessible. They may be found in multiple locations because town, county, and state lines have been moved. Records of one individual may appear under various surnames and given names.
All of these challenges made “Emeline” elusive, and it took a multi-year quest to uncover her story. But now, Cynthia Martin will share the story of her Vernon ancestor, no longer forgotten and no longer mistakenly called “Emeline.”
There is no admission fee, and the public is invited to come and enjoy what promises to be a very interesting program.