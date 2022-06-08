VERNON — Vernon Historical Museum will open for the season on Sunday, June 12, from 2 to 4 p.m., with an ice cream social. More events will follow.
The event will feature music by Jack Arensmeyer and friends, and old fashioned hand-cranked ice cream will be made and served during the event. Bring lawn chairs and join the Vernon Historians in celebrating community and local history.
The main museum building, built in 1848, is Vernon's former District Schoolhouse #4, also known as the “South School.” Recreated rooms include the original one-room school, a farm kitchen and period tool room. A large archive of genealogy, photographs, information on local history and artifacts are also available for viewing. An adjacent building houses horse-drawn carriages, farm-related equipment, tools, a large loom, an anchor found in the Connecticut River and a portion of the former North Vernon Post Office.
On Sunday, July 10, at 2:30 p.m., the Vernon Historians will present environmental biologist and natural resource planner Adair Mulligan speaking about “The Connecticut: New England's Great River.” An author, photographer, historian and avid outdoorswoman, Mulligan currently is Executive Director of the Hanover Conservancy.
On August 28, the Vernon Historians will hold the “Mums and More Sale” annual fundraiser featuring wares by local craftspeople and plants from Griffin Gardens. Vendors that are interested in participating are invited to contact the Vernon Historians for more information about the event.
Located at 4201 Fort Bridgman Road in Vernon, the Vernon Historical Museum will be open Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. starting on June 12 and continuing through Sept. 18. It will be closed on July 3, July 10 and Sept. 4. Appointments to view the museum or the 1860s Pond Road Chapel, Vernon's oldest remaining church, which features an Estey organ, may be made by emailing vernonvermonthistions@gmail.com or calling 802-258-4841.