VERNON — The Vernon Historical Museum, located at 4201 Fort Bridgman Road, will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sundays from June 11 through Sept. 17. It will be closed on July 2, Aug. 6, and Sept. 3.
The main museum building, formerly Vernon's District Schoolhouse #4, has a new exhibit featuring clothing from the archival collection and replicas. Those who have visited the museum in the past will discover a newly revamped display space this year. The museum also features a farm kitchen, a period tool room, photographs, and an annex building housing horse-drawn carriages, farm-related tools, an anchor, and many other items of interest.
The museum is operated by Vernon Historians, Inc., a non-profit organization formed in 1968. A special membership promotion is being offered through October at the museum and at events held by the Historians. New memberships and 2023/24 renewals will receive one Historian's local history publication of their choice.
There will also be numerous Vernon Historians events this summer, including:
Photographs of Vernon and Brattleboro digitized from glass negatives, presented by Charles Marchant of the Wardsboro Historical Society at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Governor Hunt House in Vernon. A Vernon Historians business meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. immediately preceding the program.
"Mums and More Sale" fundraiser featuring local wares, crafts, and mums from Griffin Gardens on Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Vernon Historical Museum. Interested vendors may contact the Vernon Historians for more information.
Pond Road Chapel open house, date and time to be announced. The chapel, built in 1860, is Vernon's oldest remaining church and features a playable Estey organ.
The museum and all Historian's programs are open to the public and free of charge. Contact information: vernonvermonthistorians@gmail.com or call/text 802-258-4841.