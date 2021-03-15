VERNON — The Preservation Trust of Vermont announced the recipients of the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants to activate and reuse historic structures. A total of $625,000 has been awarded to nine rural community projects, including the historic Governor Hunt House in Vernon. The grants range from $50,000 to $100,000 and will be used for restoration and repairs of windows, facades, foundations, interior spaces and roofs.
The Preservation Trust received applications totaling over $2.5 million in requests. “The applications represented an amazing array of projects including arts spaces, community centers, village stores, and more. It was tough to choose among so many great projects. Ultimately, we selected the ones that best meet the goals of spurring new economic activity in village centers and downtowns and those that bring new life to under-utilized buildings,” said Ben Doyle, president of the Preservation Trust.
The town of Vernon lost its economic engine with the closing of the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant in 2014. The Friends of Vernon Center, Inc. has been actively seeking ways to counter this, and a $50,000 grant for renovations to the c. 1779 Governor Hunt house will help. Leader Martin Langeveld said, “Transforming the Governor Hunt House into a community center will help to make Vernon a more attractive place to live, work and visit, thereby improving the economic environment of the town and continuing its recovery from the severe impacts of the shutdown of Vermont Yankee. The community center will also serve as a focal point for future village development in the area, which will attract new residents and new businesses.”
The Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants, named for PTV’s founding President, Paul Bruhn, was created in partnership with Senator Leahy and the National Park Service to help rural communities throughout the country.
Senator Leahy has been a longtime champion of village revitalization. “The projects that have been funded through the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants Program represent an incredible opportunity for our village centers, and the Preservation Trust has the expertise to support these groups as they move forward. The funded projects will enhance the vibrancy of rural Vermont by bringing people together, increasing economic activity, and helping communities to be more resilient,” said Leahy.
The Preservation Trust of Vermont works with groups that are committed to restoring and using historic properties by providing technical assistance, grants and encouragement. For more information, visit https://ptvermont.org/bruhngrants2021/.
The Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant Program is administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior.