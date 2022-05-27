VERNON — The town's annual Memorial Day Service, hosted by the Vernon Historians, will be held on Monday, May 30, at 4 p.m. The outdoor event will take place at the Vernon War Memorial on Burrows Road next to the Town Offices.
Guests are invited to participate in this service through patriotic songs, a responsive reading, and the recitation, aloud or silently, of the names of loved ones who served, sacrificed, or succumbed. An American Legion color guard will present and retire the colors, play Taps, and provide a gun salute. A roll call of each military branch will provide recognition and thanks for veterans in attendance. Front line and essential workers will be acknowledged and thanked for their service, and a moment of silence will be held for those defending democracy in all parts of the world.
Friends from neighboring communities are welcome. Everyone is asked to bring a lawn chair, and follow the most current town, state, and federal guidelines for masking and distancing. A portable comfort station will be provided by Steve’s Septic Service.