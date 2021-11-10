BRATTLEBORO — In observance of Veterans Day, all Brattleboro town offices will be closed on Thursday, with the exception of emergency services.
Also:
• Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Thursday. All other violations will be enforced.
• Brooks Memorial Library will be closed on Thursday.
• All Recreation & Parks programs scheduled after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday will be held as planned.
• Trash, recycling and composting will NOT be affected by the holiday.
• All curbside collections will take place on the regular schedule.