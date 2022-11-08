BRATTLEBORO — In observance of Veterans’ Day, all Brattleboro town offices will be closed on Friday, with the exception of emergency services.
Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Friday. All other violations will be enforced.
Brooks Memorial Library will be closed on Friday.
Trash, recycling and composting will not be affected by the holiday. All curbside collections will take place on the regular schedule.
The Recreation and Parks Department's Gibson Aiken Center main office will be closed on Friday. In addition, there will be no Open Gym and Game room from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. due to staffing difficulties.
There will be Men’s Open Gym on Friday, as well as additional public skating at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Recreation and Parks at 802-254–5808.
Post offices across the state will be closed on Friday in honor of Veterans Day. There will be no street delivery, except for guaranteed overnight parcels, and all retail operations will be closed for the day. Full retail and delivery operations will resume on Saturday, Nov.12.