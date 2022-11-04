BRATTLEBORO — The Burton Car Wash will be hosting a Veterans Day free car wash for Veterans between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the Burton Touch Free Car Wash at 873 Putney Road.
Burton Car Wash has been offering these free car washes for the past 16 years. The local company is again participating in the car wash industry’s worldwide Grace for Vets program and will be offering free top-of-the-line car washes to all veterans and active duty military personnel on Veterans’ Day. If Nov. 11 happens to be rainy, stop by to get a raincheck.
For more information about the local car wash, call 802-257-5191.
For more information about Grace for Vets, visit www.graceforvets.org.