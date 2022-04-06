BRATTLEBORO — On March 26, Carl M Dessaint Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1034 paid tribute to area Vietnam veterans by sponsoring free breakfast for them at VFW Post 1034 in honor of Vietnam Veterans Day, March 29.
The Post served a record-breaking 162 breakfasts, including those enjoyed by the 33 Vietnam veterans who attended. In addition to their free breakfast, each Vietnam veteran was given a Buddy Poppy and a card from an area elementary school student thanking them for their service.
VFW Post 1034 and its Auxiliary thanks all Vietnam veterans for their service.