BRATTLEBORO — If you're a young person with dreams of singing on American Idol, well, consider starting with an upcoming contest.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1034 Brattleboro reminds all that the deadline for the national anthem singing contest, Get Excited for the Red, White and Blue, is March 31.
Get Excited for the Red, White, and Blue is open to youth grades K-12. Contestants submit a video of their solo performance of “The Star Spangled Banner." Video must be saved to a flash drive or uploaded to an online platform, like YouTube or Vimeo, and submitted to a local auxiliary for judging. The video must be recorded between July 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022.
Contestants begin competing at the local Veterans of Foreign Wars level. The winner from each auxiliary advances to the state competition. Vermont state first place winners in each of the two divisions advance to the National Auxiliary Program Division competition. National Auxiliary Program K-8 Division and Grade 9-12 Division first place winners each receive a $500 gift card, second place winners in K-8 and 9-12 divisions will receive a $300 gift card and third place winners in each division will receive a $200 gift card.
Winners will be notified by August 1 via the email address provided on winner’s entry form.
The contest is designed to promote patriotism and encourage youth to learn the words to “The Star Spangled Banner,” while displaying their creativity and vocal talent.
Contestant entries must be submitted to Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1034 by March 31. Entries can be dropped off at the club, 40 Black Mountain Road, or mailed to PO Box 8233 N. Brattleboro, 05304-8233. Interested youth, parents, guardians and teachers may contact youth activities co-chairperson, Karen Campbell at 802-257-1379 or at Karoonski77@gmail.com. Additional information can also be found at www.vfwauxiliary.org/what-we-do/youth-activities.