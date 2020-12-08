BRATTLEBORO — The VFW Post 1034 Carl M. Dessaint and Auxiliary announced the winners of this year’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest. Anthony W. Davis was awarded first place. Deja Nasta and Ryan Nguyen tied for second place. All three winners are from The New England Kurn Hattin School in Westminster. Anthony’s entry has moved on to district level judging.
The VFW and Auxiliary extended “heartfelt thanks to Kurn Hattin teacher, Richard Long for his dedication and support of this program over the past 20-plus years. It is much appreciated.”
The statement continued, “Although we were unable to gather this year to celebrate these wonderfully talented, hard working students, we are sending our virtual applause to them, their families, and the Kurt Hattin School for a job well.”
Patriot’s Pen is an annual nationwide essay contest for youth in grades 6-8. Youth have an opportunity to compete for monetary prizes on a local, district, state and national level. Each state winner receives a minimum of $500 as well as other prizes. The national winner receives $5,000 and an all expense paid trip to Washington, D.C.