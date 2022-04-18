BRATTLEBORO — The local VFW Post 1034 and its Auxiliary awarded this year's Patriots Pen youth scholarships to Kurn Hattin School students Gabrielle Elmore-Brown, first place; Sam Benoit, second place; and Precious Aedeji third place.
Gabrielle’s entry advanced to District level judging where she won first place. Gabrielle’s entry then won first place at Department (state) level. Her essay on this year's theme, “How to be a Good American” then advanced to National level competition where she was awarded the $500 Department of New Mexico and Auxiliary Award.
The VFW and its Auxiliary extended thanks all the entrants, and to Kurn Hattin social studies teacher Deb Velto for encouraging her students and participating in the program.