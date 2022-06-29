BRATTLEBORO — VFW Auxiliary 1034 in Brattleboro held an ice cream social and award ceremony on May 29 at the VFW Post for Illustrating America youth artist winners and their families. This years first place winners are: Braelynn Hughes (K-2), Logan Hughes (grades 3-5), and Dezrah Bills (grades 6-8). All three of their entries moved on to state level competition.
Braelynn Hughes won first place in state level K-2 division competition. Her entry “Rainbow Fireworks” has been sent to National and where it will compete with the other first place winners from across the country in her age division.
Illustrating America is a patriotic art contest for elementary, middle and junior high school students that encourages students’ artistic expression and rewards their work. The contest consists of three grade divisions; K-2, 3-5, and 6-8. Entries are submitted to local Auxiliaries, winners proceed to state level judging. Winners in each age category proceed to national level competition. There are awards for first, second and third place in each grade category.
For more information, contact Karen Campbell youth activities coordinator at 802-380-6174 or visit the VFW Auxiliary website at vfwauxiliary.org/what-we-do/youth-activities.