Brattleboro VFW Auxiliary is in need of entries for its Illustrating America youth art contest.
Vermont students grades 1-8 (private, public, parochial or home school) who are United States citizens or U.S. nationals and attend school in Vermont may participate. The student does not need to be related to a VFW or VFW Auxiliary member to participate.
Students must submit two dimensional art on canvas or paper. Watercolor, pencil, pastel, charcoal, tempura, rayon, acrylic, pen, ink, oil, marker, glitter or other media may be used.
Canvas entries must be submitted on stretch frames or canvas board; other entries must be matted on white. (Do not use color mats). Reinforce the back with heavy paper. Mounted and floating mats may also be used.
The art should be no smaller than 8”x10” but not larger than 18”x24” not including mat. Coloring sheets, digital art, and photography will not be accepted.
Entries are due to the local VFW Auxiliary (located at VFW Post 1034 42 Black Mountain Road, mailing address: VFW 1034 PO Box 8233 N Brattleboro 05304-8233) by March 31. Student entries will be judged on patriotic theme and technique, and in three divisions: K-2, grades 3-5, and grades 6-8. Students begin by competing at a local level, then the local Post first place winners will advance to district level competition. District winners in each division will advance to state level competition. First through third place winners in each of the three age categories will be displayed at the VFW National Convention. First place National winners will receive a $100 gift card, second place winners will receive a $50 gift card, and third place winners will receive a $25 gift card. (Prizes will also be awarded for the top three winners from each age category on a local level.)
Interested students, parents, guardians, teachers should contact Karen Campbell at 802-257-1379 or Karoonski77@gmail.com for more information and entry forms or to arrange a no contact pick up of local entries. Further details and entry forms are also available at www.vfwauxiliary.org/what-we-do/youth-activities.