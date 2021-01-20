David Fournier, scholarship chairman of VFW Post 1034 Brattleboro, presents Tyler Millerick and Nicholas Campbell with their 2020 Carl M. Dessaint Scholarship awards. Tyler (far left) is a freshman at Western New England College; Nick (far right) is a freshman at Springfield College. Both are 2020 graduates of Brattleboro Union High School. The Post and Auxiliary commend Tyler and Nick for the successful completion of their first semester of college during a world wide pandemic. These are trying times and the Post and Auxiliary are proud of these young men and their hard work and perseverance.