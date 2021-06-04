BRATTLEBORO — On May 15 (Armed Forces Day) VFW 1034 Carl M. Dessaint and its Auxiliary held a special yellow ribbon ceremony to recognize the many sacrifices military personnel and their families make, and also show support from the community to military personnel and wish them a safe return.
Incoming Post commander Richard Campbell and incoming Auxiliary president Karen Campbell voiced the post and auxiliary’s support of our troops and their families and encouraged people to reach out to the VFW and Auxiliary for support.
Mr. Campbell recalled a similar yellow ribbon ceremony that occurred about 17 years ago at VFW 1034 with the former Yellow Ribbon group.
Auxiliary members Sandy Merz and past president Dixie Goodwin read a poem and a prayer, while five year old Braelynn Hughes handed out yellow ribbon pins to attendees.
At the conclusion of the ceremony a yellow ribbon was placed around a tree next to the VFW building.