BRATTLEBORO — An exhibit of wildlife photographs by Dara Carleton is on view at the All Souls UU Church now through June 15. An artist's reception will be held on Sunday, April 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
With a focus on bald eagles and other raptors, Carleton has a deep connection to the creatures she photographs near her home in southern Vermont. These photographs are an artistic reflection of her time immersed in nature and will hopefully serve as an inspiration to explore your local surroundings.
Based in Brookline, Vermont, Carleton has a degree in art and has exhibited locally for several years, received several awards for her photos and has volunteered for both New Hampshire and Vermont Audubon.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St., 802-254-9377, and is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday. A slide show can be viewed at ascvt.org, and more information is available at daracarletonwildlifephotography.com.