WILMINGTON — On Saturday, the Village Stroll returns to Downtown Wilmington. Bring friends and family to stroll the village and celebrate summer in Wilmington from 5 to 7 p.m.
This year, the Stroll has a circus theme, with performers from Nimble Arts strolling through town to entertain. They’ll also set up a “circus lawn” between the Village Roost and Incurable Romantic on West Main Street where visitors can try some toys and skills.
Bartleby’s Books kicks things off with a pre-stroll author event. At 4:30 p.m., Vermont author Catherine Drake will read from and sign her novel, “The Treehouse on Dog River Road” at Bartleby’s. Then, at 5:30 p.m., Bartleby’s hosts a special musical event: Le Mechante et la Connard will perform acoustic and fun music with their own personal flair.
Throughout town, local vendors will be set up, there will be circus-themed snacks in addition to local restaurants and shops will be open late.
Make a mark with sidewalk chalk, meet friends and family and enjoy a summer evening in Wilmington.
The “Welcome Wagon” will be out at the Wilmington Works booth in front of Memorial Hall, with lots of local information and answers to questions. The Hall will also be open for the curious to peek inside this historic treasure.
The Village Stroll goes on rain or shine; in case of showers, circus performers and vendors will move inside Memorial Hall. For more information visit wilmingtonworksvt.com.