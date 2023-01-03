One advantage of living alone is that you can lick your plate after a meal if it includes a delicious sauce that is difficult to spoon up. When I was living with my mother in a suburb of Philadelphia, we both licked our plates, but first, we looked out the window to make sure the neighbors weren't walking by at just the wrong moment. Of course, you can also lick your plate if you have laid-back roommates, but I don't recommend trying it in restaurants.
Another advantage of living alone is that if there's only one piece of cheesecake left, you don't have to fight over it. It's all yours. Gloat, gloat.
When you live alone, you can clean when you can no longer stand the dust. Or if it gets so bad your purse is lost in a mound of dust, but you really don't feel like cleaning, you can always check into a motel for a couple of days until you get the strength to clean, if you can locate your credit card under the dust, that is. When you live with one or more other people, you have to take their dusting inclinations into account.
Living alone, you're in charge of the thermostat. I like a cold bedroom and a slightly less cold living space. It's nice not to have to fight about that. In fact, it's nice not to have to fight over a heck of a lot of other things because it's so difficult to fight with yourself.
Of course, if you enjoy fighting, as many people seem to, then perhaps living alone is not for you. You could always go to the store and claim they overcharged you, but the closest store to my house is five miles away, and that seems like a lot of trouble, not to mention the gas expense, just to get into a little tiff.
For me, the biggest benefit of living alone is that I can think my own thoughts. I'm a good listener, so if someone else is around, I always end up listening to endless details of how they spent the day or week or month. Somehow, they don't seem too interested in how I spent the day or week or month. Of course, that could be because how I spent the day or week or month was pretty boring, but I prefer not to think about that.
I suppose one solution to the thorny problem of living arrangements would be to find this hypothetical roommate a hobby that required that he/she spend a lot of time in a rumpus room if we could figure out what a rumpus room was. I suppose it's where you rumpus, but I don't know how to rumpus. Is it a dance step?
I'd have to do some renovations before this rumpus room in the cellar was ready for rumpusing, as I don't think a dirt floor is ideal for rumpusing. But what the heck? As long as this hypothetical roommate was willing to live in a rumpus room, it wouldn't matter to me how it was decorated.
But this all sounds too complex for me to even think about it. I think maybe I'll just forget the hypothetical roommate and the hypothetical rumpus room, and I'll just keep living by myself until they (whoever "they" are) force me to do otherwise. One advantage of living alone is ... well, you know. It has to do with licking plates.