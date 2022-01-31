Ten years ago, if you’d asked me what scared me, I might have said something like “brain-dissolving bacteria that infect humans.”
But my priorities have changed. After all, if my brain dissolved, I wouldn’t have to do my taxes.
Now what scares me is getting a message like, “This doesn’t match the password we have on file.”
Of course, this always happens when you’re in a big hurry to get some important chore done — maybe ordering more sugar-free chocolate from Amazon — and you don’t have time to contact the site manager to try to retrieve what they claim is your real password. Well, maybe it is. Is it your fault you typed “becler” instead of “becker”? Your eyes aren’t as sharp as they used to be, and your touch typing is getting a tad rusty.
Then if you inadvertently hit a key that says, “Make this your new password,” but you can’t remember what you inadvertently typed, you can spend the rest of the day trying to come up with the new password.
I’m old enough that I can remember when life was simpler. For those who missed the Golden Age of No Passwords, when you didn’t need to carry a steamer trunk filled with passwords to do ordinary chores, like getting your mail or reading the newspaper, trust me, life was better then.
If you wanted to communicate with a friend, you walked over to their house, or you picked up a telephone and called them, no passwords required. I have a lot of family letters from the Civil War era, and in those days, teenagers wrote letters to their friends down the block. Again, no passwords required, just a three-cent stamp, unless it was a postcard, which cost a penny.
I understand the need for passwords if you’re trying to access your bank account. But the library? Do they really think some imposter is going to try to reserve Winnie the Pooh under my name unless my account is guarded by a password?
If you could pick a password and use it for everything, it wouldn’t be too bad. You might be able to remember it. But each site has different rules for passwords, the number of letters, the number of numbers, use symbols or don’t use symbols, or maybe clash cymbals while inputting.
They (whoever they are) also recommend not using the same password for multiple sites, so you’re constantly trying to come up with new passwords that you can remember. Well, maybe you can remember your passwords. I can’t. I have a file folder filled with them, so then of course the challenge is to remember where I put the folder. We seniors are sometimes memory-challenged for things like that.
It’s odd, but when it comes to food, my memory is tip-top. If I have a small treat and take a bite out of it and set the rest of it down, I never forget that I have a piece of uneaten treat somewhere. Maybe that’s evolutionarily beneficial. Those who forget where the food is don’t last long.
Perhaps instead of trying to decrease the use of passwords, we should increase their use. Imagine you’re in the grocery store in front of a display of whipped cream pastries. You want to buy some, but to do so, you have to input a password, maybe GeTFat2. Your brain will probably burn the number of calories in the pastry just racking itself to try to remember the password.
Or let’s say you get a phone call from someone pretending to be your best friend. Unless they give you their password, how can you be sure it’s really your best friend?
Maybe high schools and colleges should offer courses in passwords, which are multiplying faster than lagomorphs.
Me, I just keep folders of passwords all over the house. You never know when you’ll need one.