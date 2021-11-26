WATERBURY CENTER — The Children’s Literacy Foundation will host its biennial Rural Libraries conference online Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. each day.
The conference is open to librarians in rural communities. As with past, in-person conferences, the three-day virtual summit will give small-town librarians a chance to network and learn from each other, hear about best practices and new trends in literature and library sciences, get about exciting programming ideas, and more. All Vermont and New Hampshire librarians will receive a bundle of books.
Sessions will include “Diversity to Inclusion” with Kymberlee Powe, the Children’s and YA Consultant for Connecticut State Library; “Singing a Story, Telling a Song: Tips for Creating Language-Rich Storytimes” with storytelling coach Jenifer Straus; and “Moving Forward Virtually with Family Initiatives during COVID” with storyteller Simon Brooks and guest CLiF presenters.
CLiF’s presenters will give updates on their books and more so librarians can learn more about what local children’s authors, illustrators and storytellers have on the horizon. The session will wrap up with a discussion on how to move forward through COVID this winter and beyond. CLiF is interested to learn of ways to support librarians’ initiatives.
Register for one or all sessions at clifonline.org/events.