BRATTLEBORO – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont has opened registration for its first annual For Kids’ Sake Virtual Fun Run. All proceeds will support the mission of creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.
This fundraiser is not just for runners. It’s designed to be flexible, with options such as walking around your neighborhood, treadmilling, or hiking, all the way up to running a 10K or a half-marathon.
Participants who share photos of their activities on social media will be entered to win gift cards. Prizes will be awarded during the final stretch of the campaign, April 24 - May 8.
Early bird registration runs through April 17. Registration is open through May 8. Participants recruit family and friends to join in their activity or to sponsor with donations.
All details are at www.bbbsvt.org and any questions should be directed to 802-689-0092 or info@bbbsvt.org.