BELLOWS FALLS — Locals can learn about the variety of services that Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire offer during a free informational session at the Rockingham Library at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
"Our mission is to deliver outstanding home health and hospice services that enrich the lives of the people we serve. We will discuss our Home Health and Hospice programs, which are the most recognized services, but we will also talk about our long-term care service and our maternal child health services. The VNH provides support for individuals from before a child is born until the end of life, and everything in between," said Anthony Kox of VNH.
The VNH is active in over 100 towns across Vermont and New Hampshire. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit rockinghamlibrary.org, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call the Library at 802-463-4270 or stop by the Library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.