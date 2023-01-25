VITA free tax prep services at SEVCA locations
Southeastern Vermont Community Action is again offering the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which provides free income tax preparation and filing help to anyone who makes $60,000 or less who falls within the VITA scope requirements.
SEVCA is offering a COVID-safe low contact service this year via secure drop-box locations in Windsor and Windham counties. Envelopes for clients’ tax documents and VITA Tax forms for clients will be at all SEVCA drop-box locations. There are no appointments needed; just fill in the appropriate information at the drop box location and be sure to have a valid picture ID and social security card. All returns are prepared by the first in, first out method.
Locked Drop-Boxes will be at the following locations starting Jan. 27:
•8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, at the Windsor Resource Center, 1 Railroad Avenue, Windsor.
•10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, at SEVCA on 91 Buck Drive, Westminster.
•1:30 to 4 p.m. on Mondays, 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and 9 to 11 a.m. on Fridays at SEVCA on 15 Grove Street, Brattleboro, Housing Resource Center.
Those interested may also mail documents to SEVCA, Attn: VITA Program, 91 Buck Drive, Westminster, Vermont 05158. More information is available at www.SEVCA.org.
Trout Unlimited hosting program at Whetstone Station
The Connecticut River Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited has changed the venue for its upcoming program, from the River Garden Marketplace to the Whetstone Station Brewery, due to a burst pipe.
On Monday, Jan. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m., the local chapter of Trout Unlimited will host an entertaining and educational evening with Ron Rhodes, Greater Upper Valley chapter, and David Deen, Connecticut River Valley chapter, as they take cold and shivering TU members and the public on their trip to bonefish in warm and sunny Belize.
Vice President Jack Widness and board member Charles Soucy will present information on the work of the CRVTU chapter restoring riverine habitats, connecting children with trout in their classrooms, and informing policymakers how to best protect waters within Vermont.
The Whetstone Station Brewery is located at 26 Bridge St.