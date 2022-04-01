BRATTLEBORO — Carl M. Dessaint Post 1034 and its Auxiliary announced that Jayden Wright is the winner of the 2021-2022 Voice of Democracy youth essay contest. Wright is the son of Jennifer Buckley and Joshua Wright. He is a senior at Brattleboro Union High School and plans to attend Maine Community College for Fire Science in the fall.
Wright's essay, entitled “America, Where Do We go from Here,” advanced to win first place at district level and second place at state level. Although a local celebration was not possible, Wright and his family attended the Department of Vermont Youth Scholarship banquet in Morrisville on January 8, where he received his department and district awards.
Wright has a bright future and the Post and Auxiliary wish him all the best.