WILMINGTON — In observance of September as National Recovery Month 2022, Voices of Hope and Pettee Memorial Library Book Club invite the public to join in at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 for a discussion of "Never Enough: The Neuroscience and Experience of Addiction" by Judith Grisel.
Grisel is a world-renowned neuroscientist and psychologist, and in "Never Enough" she shares what she and other scientists have learned about addiction. The 2019 book intersperses its clear and accessible discussion of the science with candid, captivating anecdotes of Grisel’s personal experience as someone recovering from substance misuse.
Voices of Hope (VOH) was founded in 2018 to inspire hope and actively support people affected by substance misuse in the Deerfield Valley, and Pettee Memorial Library is one of VOH’s many community partners.
Copies of "Never Enough" are available to anyone who wants to join the discussion: stop by Pettee Memorial Library, 16 South Main St., during open hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday and Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. Friday and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday), or call 802-464-8557 for more information or to arrange a book delivery.
The discussion group will meet on the library lawn if weather allows, and otherwise will meet indoors.
For more information about how Voices of Hope can help people experiencing substance misuse and their families, email voicesofhope@gmail.com or call 802-490-5645.