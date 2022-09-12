WILMINGTON — Voices of Hope, a local group whose mission is to inspire hope and actively support people affected by substance use, will offer open hours and a meeting schedule for support groups at the Old Firehouse at 18 Beaver St., starting Monday, Sept. 19.
During open hours there will be a Recovery Coach on site to answer questions, take calls, make referrals or "Just Cuz." The coffee is always on. Open hours are Mondays, 3 to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays, noon to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays, 10 to 4 p.m.; and Thursdays, 3 to 8 p.m. There will be no open hours on Fridays.
Support groups will be hosted Mondays at 5 p.m. and include a meditation group, with discussion and practice to find calm and peace in recovery. On Mondays at 7 p.m., an All Recovery Meeting will be hosted by Voices. All pathways to addiction recovery are welcome.
Tuesdays at noon will feature a brown bag meeting on bereavement in partnership with Brattleboro Area Hospice and Voices. There is a short intake process; call Lars Hunter at BAH at 802-275-0755 for more information.
Wednesdays at noon will feature a meeting based on Smart Recovery, a non-12-step meeting that emphasizes self-management and recovery tools.
Thursdays at 7 p.m. will feature a women's only all recovery meeting hosted by Voices.
Fridays at 6 p.m. will feature Voices Family, and Friends Share will take place. Come to tell your story and share experiences with a family's journey through addiction and wellness.
For more information, contact Voices of Hope at 802-490-5645 or emailing voicesofhopevt@gmail.com.