WILMINGTON — Voices of Hope, a grassroots group supporting people impacted by substance use, is hosting two free events in April.
The first is a film showing and discussion, "Uprooting Addiction: Healing From the Ground Up," at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, at 1 School Street, the OSCC building. The filmmakers will be present to share an innovative retreat where addiction and trauma counselor Hope Payson (LCSW, LADC), six people (including Daryl McGraw) from varying walks of life — each affected by childhood trauma — come together to share their stories, emerging from darkness through community, connection, and compassion.
All are welcome to this film about trauma, addiction and recovery. Filmmakers will be present, and snacks will be provided.
The second event will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 28, when Voices will host a free workshop and lunch. The workshop will explore the interpersonal, cultural, and traumatic roots of addiction, including intergenerational trauma, oppression, racism, and stigma. Learn how addiction and trauma impact the brain and how trauma-informed interventions and addressing the roots of addiction can support recovery. Lunch is provided, and RSVPs are requested in advance at voicesofhopevt@gmail.com . The workshop will be held at the old firehouse, 18 Beaver St.
For more information, visit https://www.voicesofhopevt.org/ or contact Voices at 802-490-3316.