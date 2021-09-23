This Friday and Saturday, thousands of volunteers will fan out across the four-state Connecticut River watershed to pick up tons of trash and debris from rivers and shorelines as part of Connecticut River Conservancy’s (CRC) 25th annual Source to Sea Cleanup. For more information about the Cleanup, visit www.ctriver.org/cleanup.
The schedule for the local region is as follows:
Friday, September 24
West Chesterfield, N.H., from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Meet under the Chesterfield Bridge, park at Riverside Hotel, 20 Riverside Drive, West Chesterfield, to clean around the Chesterfield Bridge and along the Connecticut River. Lead sponsor is Team Eversource. Contact Yahaira Santiago at yahaira.santiago@eversource.com.
Bellows Falls, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Saxtons River along Paper Mill Road. Meet at 91 Paper Mill Road in Bellows Falls. Group sponsor is SLR Consulting. Contact Roy Schiff at rschiff@slrconsulting.com
Saturday, September 25
Keene, N.H., from 9 a.m. to noon. Meet in downtown Keene to help clean the Ashuelot River in Keene and Swanzey and Beaver Brook in Keene. Lead group for this cleanup is Ashuelot River & Beaver Brook. Contact Amanda Littleton at amanda@cheshireconservation.org.
Brattleboro, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet at the Elm Street bridge behind Three Stones Restaurant, 105 Canal St., to help clean the Whetstone Brook. Group sponsor is Prentiss Smith & Company. Contact Ethan Birchard at ethan@prentiss-smith.com.
Dummerston, from 9 a.m. to noon. Meet at the Dummerston covered bridge parking lot off Route 30 to help clean the West River. The sponsoring group is the Southeastern Vermont Watershed Alliance. Contact Gloria Cristelli at cristellig@gmail.com.
For a full map of all the cleanup groups, go to https://www.ctriver.org/our-work/source-to-sea-cleanup/registered-cleanups-map/