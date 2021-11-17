BRATTLEBORO — There will be a Ski Hill Work Bee at Living Memorial Park this Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. (rain date is Sunday).
Volunteers are asked to come to the Ski Hill at the park, just off Western Avenue at 61 Guilford Street. You can Park at the pool parking lot or the ice rink.
The group start at 9 a.m. and continue until the work is finished. Come for all or part of the day. Volunteers are needed to help set up fences, clean the hill of rocks and debris, prepare the Warming Hut, Base and Castle buildings for the season and other assorted tasks necessary to make the Winter 2022 Season happen.
Good shoes and gloves will be helpful.
Masks will not be required when working outside (of course wear one if you’r more comfortable. Volunteers working in a building need to mask up to follow town guidance.