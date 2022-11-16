BRATTLEBORO — World Learning’s New Vermonter Education Program is seeking volunteers to serve as teaching assistants, tutors, conversation partners and more for our new Vermont neighbors. NVEP teachers provide English classes at the Multicultural Community Center, 122 Birge St., for our new neighbors from Afghanistan, Guatemala, Haiti, Ukraine and Russia. These new Vermonters are eager to learn the language and culture. They have a range of skills and their English ability ranges from beginner to those working on perfecting their pronunciation.
Volunteers serve as conversation partners to focus on speaking skills, tutors, and teaching assistants during classes. This is seen as a fun and meaningful way to meet new neighbors, exchange stories, learn about other cultures, and engage with your community. Volunteers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and, if accepted, must undergo a background check.
If interested, contact NVEP Coordinator Azra Rahman Azra.Rahman@worldlearning.org with questions or for more information. The following form is also available: https://forms.office.com/r/GRhG4uKYYM.