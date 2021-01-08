BRATTLEBORO — The Town of Brattleboro is looking for citizens to serve on the following committees and boards: Agricultural Advisory Board; ADA Advisory Board; Arts Committee; Conservation Commission; Development Review Board; Development Review Board (Alternate); Energy Committee; Inspector, Lumber, Shingles & Wood; Senior Solutions Advisory Council; Planning Commission.
Applications and more information about various committees and boards can be found on the Brattleboro website, www.brattleboro.org, or by calling the Town Manager’s office (251-8151). If you are a Brattleboro resident and interested in serving on a Brattleboro committee or board, please submit your application online, or send the application by e-mail to the Town Manager’s office – tmsecretary@brattleboro.org and jsticklor@brattleboro.org, — or mail or deliver the application to: Brattleboro Town Manager’s Office, Attn: Committee Vacancy, 230 Main Street, Suite 208, Brattleboro, VT 05301.
The Select Board will make appointments at its meeting on January 19 and at subsequent meetings, if necessary. Please submit your application 10 days prior to the Select Board meeting.