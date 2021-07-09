Senior Solutions is embarking on a new much needed program. So many Vermonters are struggling to care for older or sick relatives and loved ones. We have decided to enhance our Volunteer Visitor Programs with yet another facet: Volunteers to give caregivers a break.
These volunteers will give a block of time (up to 4 hours) to allow the caregiver to care for themselves. A trip to the dentist, a lunch with a friend, a grandchild’s school event are all out of reach for many family caregivers. Our respite care volunteers will be trained in skills and knowledge to provide them with the tools they will need to allow caregivers to relax for a few precious hours a week.
We encourage anyone 18 and over to apply by going to our web site, https://www.seniorsolutionsvt.org/, or calling the Senior Solutions HelpLine at 802-885-2669.